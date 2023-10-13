Troops Rescue 17 Kidnapped Persons In Kebbi

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Thursday, successfully rescued 17 kidnapped victims and captured operational motorcycles from terrorists during a rescue operation in Kebbi State.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of Operation Haradin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, in a statement on Friday.

He said the feat was achieved when troops deployed at Malekachi conducted a rescue operation following credible information that terrorists had kidnapped an unspecified number of persons at Kanya village of Danko- Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State and were trying to cross with the victims towards Niger state.

“Troops swiftly mobilised and laid ambush at the suspected routes and crossing point to be used by the terrorists at Karenbana village. Subsequently, the troops’ firepower superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and escape with gunshot wounds leading to the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims.

“The rescued victims comprised 6 females and 11 males including police personnel who were kidnapped at Danko-Wasagu. The rescued victims were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Bena to reunite them with their families. Also, troops recovered 5 Motorcycles which were burnt,” the statement said.

It added that the Commander of the Joint Task Force, Major General Godwin Mutkut, commended the timely response of the troops, charged them to do more and continued to deny the terrorists any freedom of action.

He further commended the timely information provided by the people which led to the rescue of the victims, urging them to be more vigilant and quickly report to the troops any activities of the terrorists within their communities.