Two Die As Storey Building Collapses In Osun

A storey building under construction in Ikirun, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State has collapsed, killing two persons.

The deceased and two other persons were said to be working in the building on Wednesday evening when it collapsed on them.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Lateef revealed that the owner of the building was among the victims that died while on admission at a nearby hospital.

He narrated, “Some minutes to 7 pm on Wednesday, we heard a loud noise from a construction site in our area and immediately, people rushed to the scene.”

According to him, when neighbours got to the scene, they evacuated four people from the rubble, three females and a male.

He further disclosed that some good samaritans rushed the victims to a hospital nearby. However, on Thursday morning, two of the victims died as a result of serious injuries sustained from the incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

The NSCDC spokesperson added that though the building was still under construction, it was already used as a church.

She said, “A storey building being used as a church collapsed on Wednesday around 6.45 pm. The church building is in the Eweta community in Ikirun.

Adeleke stated, “Our officers that visited the scene said the affected building was still under construction and some workers were working inside it when it collapsed.

“Four people were trapped under the rubble. They were later evacuated and taken to a nearby hospital. Three women and a man were evacuated.”

She revealed that as of Thursday, two of the victims, including the woman who owned the building had died.