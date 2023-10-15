Troops Rescue Four Zamfara Students After Bandits Attack

Four students of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS), the Zamfara State capital have been rescued shortly after being kidnapped by bandits.

Channels Television reports that the students were rescued by the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji who responded timely to a distressed call placed by the university authority.

The students, according to an eyewitness account, were abducted in their off-campus hostel around 9 pm on Saturday in the Sabon Garin Damba area of Gusau.

Residents said the bandits invaded the community a few minutes after 8 p.m. and shot sporadically in other to scare residents.

The spokesperson of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army Gusau, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, confirmed the students’ rescue to Channels Television in a telephone conversation on Sunday.

He said the troops responded swiftly to distress calls on the kidnapped students by terrorists, adding that troops immediately mobilized and formed a blocking position at a possible withdrawal route which led to a heavy gun duel with the terrorists.

“Troops superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and fled. During the encounter with the terrorists around 12 am, two of the students were able to escape while other 2 students a male and female were safely rescued by the troops,” he said.

