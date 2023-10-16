DSS, Police Storm PDP Secretariat As Youths Protest Akeredolu’s Absence 

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and some policemen stormed the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State as youths protest the absence of the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The placard-carrying youths converged on the PDP secretariat in Akure, the state capital, on Monday morning to express their displeasure on Akeredolu’s health status and his absence from the state.

Channels Television gathered that, though, the secretariat was not sealed off, security operatives prevented the youths from moving out of the secretariat to stage the protest.

The protest was held within the premises of the PDP secretariat while being barricaded by the security operatives.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, alleged that the security operatives did not allow some other youths who wanted to join the protest from entering the premises of the secretariat.