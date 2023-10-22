Three Police Inspectors To Face Trial Over Alleged Extortion In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command will try three police inspectors serving in the state for their alleged involvement in extorting motorcyclists around the Maawu bus stop, Agbado in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, identifying the officers as Ikhanorba Lucky, Paul Sunday and Edwin Ekeogu.

READ ALSO: DPO, Three Other Officers Died In Gun Duel With Benue Bank Robbers – Police

She said they were caught on camera while the video capturing their unprofessional conduct had gone viral, adding that the illegal act was allegedly committed on October 19.

“On October 19, 2023, Inspector Ikhanorba Lucky, Inspector Paul Sunday, and Inspector Edwin Ekeogu were involved in an incident of professional misconduct while on visibility policing duty at Maawu Bus stop in the Agbado area of the state,” the statement read.

“These officers were caught on camera flagrantly extorting money from commercial motorcyclists in contravention of the Police Act and Regulations. The inappropriate actions of the three policemen were subsequently shared on social media.

“The Commissioner of Police Ogun State Police Command CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha has taken note of this incident and strongly condemned the unprofessional act of the men.

“To address this misconduct, the Command has activated appropriate disciplinary measures against the erring personnel to ensure that they are held accountable for their misconduct and to serve as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to toe this ignoble path.”