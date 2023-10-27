Fubara Swears In Five New Commissioners, Cautions Against Working As Sole Administrators

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has cautioned commissioners in his cabinet against working as sole administrators, saying contributions from Permanent Secretaries must be acknowledged.

He said for the government to achieve its goals, the Commissioners must work with the Permanent Secretaries, Directors and other officials in their respective ministries.

Governor Fubara stated this after swearing in five new Commissioners at the Executive Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, on Friday.

The Governor described the new appointees as “capable and talented young men” whose contributions are needed to implement his agenda of consolidation and continuity.

He charged the new commissioners to let go of ethnic and sectional sentiments, and pledge their loyalty to the state and the things that will promote its values.

Governor Fubara acknowledged that the task of being a governor has not been easy, nevertheless, he is optimistic that the administration will succeed in proving the right leadership for the residents.

The five commissioners who were sworn in are Joseph Johnson, who will serve as the Commissioner for Information; Dr. Gift Worlu, who will be in charge of the Ministry of Housing; Engr. Austin Ben-Chioma for the Ministry of Environment; Victor Kii, Agriculture; and Isaac Umejuru as the Commissioner for Urban Development.

They were screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly on Thursday.

Their inauguration brings the total number of Commissioners in Rivers State to eighteen.