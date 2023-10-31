Three Bandits Killed As Troops Raid Hideouts In Kebbi, Zamfara

In the ongoing onslaught against banditry, the troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD), have killed several terrorists as well as destroyed their hideouts in a simultaneous clearance operation in Zamfara and Kebbi State.

The spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, disclosed this to Channels Television in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the feat was achieved on October 30 when the Special Forces troops of OPHD conducted a fighting patrol following credible information received on terrorist activities at Sangeko forest in Kebbi State where the troops promptly responded and engaged the terrorists in an intense firefight.

The superior firepower of the troops overwhelmed them killing, three terrorists while others escaped with severe gunshot wounds. Two motorcycles were recovered and destroyed instantly.

In another development, during a massive onslaught and clearance operation conducted by troops of OPHD, the notorious bandits’ kingpin Dogo Gide narrowly escaped death with serious gunshot injuries, as his foot soldiers were on the run while his hideouts were discovered and destroyed.

READ ALSO: No Plans To Redenominate Naira – CBN

The troops descended on the terrorists’ enclaves at Dansadau, Mai Tukunya, and Babban Doka villages which have been the hideouts for Dogo Gide in Zamfara state. During the incursion, the combat-ready troops dominated Yau Sarkin Pawa House of Dogo Gide, searched the house, and destroyed it.

Items recovered from the Dogo Gide’s house include a tailoring factory for sewing various military and other security agencies uniforms, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs); a mini pharmacy suspected to be used for treatment of wounded terrorists, five operational motorcycles and sewing machines among other items which were set ablaze instantly.

The gallant troops of the OPHD further advanced for aggression against the terrorist bandits and cleared Malele, Mutunji, Kwana, Kamatso, Kememe, and Kango villages being used as hideouts for the terrorists.

Similarly, the troops also discovered and cleared bandits hideouts at Koli, Bakin Dutse and Farin Ruwa villages where four motorcycles and mobile phones used by the terrorists were discovered and destroyed instantly.