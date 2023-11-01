A Rivers State High Court in Isiokpo Division in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state has issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and Speaker, Martin Amaewhule from carrying out any actions concerning the impeachment of the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The motion ex parte was filed by Governor Sim Fubara through his lawyer, Damian Okoro (SAN), earlier on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: PDP Govs Meet With Wike Over Rivers Crisis

Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi were also served the restraining order.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte issued the order following a suit filed against the defendants and directed that parties should maintain status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice and thereafter adjourned to 14th of November, 2023 for motion on notice.