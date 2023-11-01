Sam Adeyemi Wants 2014 Conference Report Revisited

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, on Wednesday, suggested that the 2014 National Conference Report should be revisited to chart a path forward for Nigeria’s development.

The strategic leadership expert, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, said Nigerians need to discuss the future of the country now.

“Nigerians need to take control now,” he said during a live appearance on the programme. “I know this is challenging but we actually don’t even have an option. Nigerians need to discuss the future of Nigeria now.

“Interestingly when I speak to a northerner, the person in the South-West, all of us want the same thing; we want a developed Nigeria. Why are Nigerians shipping out, especially the younger generation? They are moving to countries where they can realise their potential. Let’s make Nigeria that country.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The thought leader lamented that billions of naira was spent on the 2014 National Conference but the recommendations of the dialogue were buried somewhere.

“The discussion needs to start with Nigerians; what kind of Nigeria do we want? We need to discuss it, ask people in leadership, in government to let us start from there. You don’t build a house from the roof, let’s discuss it.

“I remember in 2014, we spend billions of naira having that discussion. The report is buried somewhere, we’ve not had the courage to discuss again. That’s where to start from. If you don’t agree on where you are going, any road will take you to where you are going and you should not complain when you find yourself in a jungle,” Adeyemi said.

The comments of the leadership coach comes about a decade after then President Goodluck Jonathan and other leaders organised the conference to proffer workable suggestions on how to move the country forward.

The national dialogue began on March 17, 2014 with the late respected Jurist, Justice Idris Kutigi (retd.), as its chairman.

494 Nigerians from all walks of life attended the conference for about five months. About N10bn was spent on the confab which produced over 600 recommendations including suggestions for the restructuring of Nigeria’s political, economic, social and security systems so as to quell agitations from difference geopolitical sections and achieve long-lasting peace.

However, the recommendations of the confab have not been implemented by successive administrations.