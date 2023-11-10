Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion For Marine Bridge Repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced a diversion of traffic on the Marine Bridge, as part of the continuation of repair works by the Federal Ministry of Works.

Marine Bridge is located between Ijora and Ajegunle in the Apapa area of the state.

In a statement on Friday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the traffic diversion would begin the same day and last till Thursday, December 21, 2023.

READ ALSO: Demonstrate Highest Level Of Patriotism, INEC Chair Charges Electoral Staff

The government provided alternative routes for motorists for the project’s duration, urging motorists to ply the Marine Bridge Access Road to Area B and make a U-turn at Point Junction Road towards Marine Bridge to continue their journeys.

“Motorists heading to Mobil Road from Ijora/Apapa Road will be diverted to Ijora to link Total Access Ramp inwards Malu Road to connect Mobil Road for their desired destinations.

“Motorists going to Ijora/Apapa will be diverted to the Apapa bound ramp of the Marine Bridge to make a U-turn at Point Road Junction inwards Marine Bridge to access their desired destinations,” the statement said.

Osiyemi appealed to motorists for their patience while plying the diversion routes, affirming that traffic officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed to manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences.