‘Election Victory Has Vindicated Me’, Uzodimma Thanks Supporters

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has thanked supporters following his re-election.

Uzodimma became the Imo governor in 2020 after the Supreme Court nullified Emeka Ihedioha’s victory.

But on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the Imo governorship election after he cleared all 27 local government areas of the South-East state. He said the latest victory shows he actually won the Imo governorship election back in 2019 but was cheated until the Supreme Court came to the rescue.

“This victory is very dear to me because it is vindication that the same God who did it before will do it again,” he said during a thanksgiving service in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday.

“My good people of Imo State, I am humbled and honored by your overwhelming support in yesterday’s election,” he added.

“Your trust in me to continue leading our dear State is both inspiring and deeply appreciated. Together, we have achieved a resounding victory and I am committed to delivering on the promises made during our campaign.”