Following the death of Major-General Chris Alli (retd.), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, has announced a three-day mourning period in tribute to the late COAS.

The mourning period, as conveyed in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, commenced on Monday.

Alli, who served as the COAS from November 1993 to August 1994, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness at a military hospital in Lagos.

Onyema also mentioned that personnel have been instructed to wear black hand bands as a mark of remembrance for the late former COAS.

The official statement read, “The COAS has declared three days of mourning starting from Monday, November 20, 2023, in honor of the Late Maj Gen Chris Alli (retd), former Chief of Army Staff, following his disheartening demise on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

“Throughout this period, all Nigerian Army formations and units are directed to fly their flags at half-mast as a symbol of collective grief and respect. The directive also mandates all personnel to wear a black hand band in remembrance of the late former COAS.”

Brig. Gen. Onyema urged personnel to use this period for reflection on Maj. Gen. Chris Alli’s achievements and the sacrifices made by soldiers in defense of the nation.

READ ALSO: Army Mourns As Former COAS Chris Alli Dies

He expressed, “Maj Gen Chris Alli dedicated his life to serving the nation through the Nigerian Army with indefatigable commitment and professionalism in the defense of our nation.

“In this time of grief, the Nigerian Army stands in solidarity with the family, friends, and loved ones of the late Maj Gen Chris Alli,” he said.

“The Nigerian Army charges all personnel to adhere strictly to these instructions as a mark of honor and respect for our fallen hero. This mourning period is an opportunity for all to reflect upon his accomplishments and the sacrifices made by our gallant soldiers to defend our dear nation.”