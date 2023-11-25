Planned Protests in Kano Shelved Amid Heavy Security Presence

The anticipated mega rally and protest on Saturday by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) supporters in Kano State failed to materialise despite heavy security measures put in place across the metropolis.

In the wake of the Appeal Court judgment, which ousted Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and declared Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC as the winner of the March 18 election in the state, stakeholders from both parties had initially planned rallies and protests.

However, the streets remained deserted as no supporters were sighted, contrary to the earlier planned agendas.

The Director-General of the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organisation, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, confirmed the suspension of its plans, stating concerns over the security of lives and properties as the paramount reason.

He was quoted as saying, “Looking at the issues of security of properties and lives that are at stake, we have shelved the plan.”

Contrary to earlier indications, the NNPP’s state Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, had denied any plans of a protest. However, there were reports of some groups of supporters standing by the original plan despite the official rebuttal.

Earlier, the police command in Kano issued warnings against any attempts to stage public processions, protests, or rallies, urging all parties involved to refrain from actions that could lead to unrest.

Security operatives were observed stationed at strategic locations and patrolling major streets across the state, especially within the metropolis.

Mansur Haruna Dandago, an aide to Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the APC, emphasised the change of plans based on the critical importance of prioritising security concerns.

He stated, “We have decided to prioritise the security of lives and properties, hence the decision to shelve the planned event.”

Despite the initial intentions, the day passed without any significant gatherings or protests, as both political parties seemingly prioritised peace and security over their planned demonstrations.

The situation in Kano remains relatively calm following the planned rallies being called off, as stakeholders continue to navigate the aftermath of the court ruling and its implications for the state’s political landscape.