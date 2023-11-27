Approve Agreement On Career Elongation For Our Members, NAAT Tells UI

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has called on the governing council and management of the University of Ibadan to approve its demands on career elongation from grade level 13 to 14 and 15 as agreed with the Federal Government.

Speaking during a press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the union noted that in 2019, it entered an agreement with the Federal Government on an elongation of career structure from grade level 13 to 14 and 15.

The Chairman of the union, Paul Yahaya, said many federal universities across the country had domiciled and approved the agreement but that the University of Ibadan had not done anything in that regard.

Noting that some of the members of NAAT had been on the same grade level for over 10 years in the university, he called on relevant stakeholders to look into the matter as quickly as possible, so it does not escalate to an industrial crisis.

When contacted for a reaction on the matter, the Registrar of the University of Ibadan, Mr Ganiyu Saliu, said he had no comment.