Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Imo, Kill Two Officers And Civilian

Gunmen have killed two officers and a civilian in an attack on a police checkpoint in Imo, the state police command said Monday.

The assault happened at Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, raising tensions in the area.

Sources say upon arrival at the junction, the hoodlums opened fire on the cops who died on the spot while a stray bullet killed the other person, a passer-by.

But the spokesman of the Command Henry Okoye says the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives have embarked on a combing exercise of the scene of the crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of the hoodlums responsible for the attack.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but South-East Nigeria has seen scores of assaults on security formations, and churches, among others.

In the last couple of years, scores of police and other security personnel have been killed since the targeted attacks.

But security agencies have repeatedly vowed to crush the assailants.