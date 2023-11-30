NDA Rejects 30,000 Applicants, Matriculates 441 Cadets

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has rejected over 30,000 applicants who applied as cadets of the 75th Regular Course of the prestigious military institution.

NDA Commandant, Major General John Ochai, who made the disclosure at the matriculation of 441 cadets into the various degree programmes as members of the 75th Regular Course of the NDA, said the 441 cadets including one allied student from the Gambia were selected after a competitive screening exercise.

He explained that the selection of just 441 cadets out of the over 30,000 applicants, underscored how the academy prioritise competence and compliance with international best standards.

Addressing the matriculating cadets, the commandant enjoined them to always remain resolute and uphold the tenets of self-discipline and resilience throughout their training, noting that the academy’s training is aimed at equipping them for national defence operations.