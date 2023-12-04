Five Burnt To Death, Eleven Wounded In Akwa Ibom Auto Crash 

Tragedy struck last weekend when five persons died and eleven others were injured in an auto crash along the Calabar-Itu Highway in Akwa Ibom.

While the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, authorities of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the casualty figures on Sunday evening.

The accident which occurred at about 3 pm was between a Nissan Caravan with registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with no registration number.

“A fatal crash occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023, along Itu-Calabar road by Ayadehe at about 15:10 hrs,” a statement from the Public Enlightenment Officer of the Akwa Ibom Sector Command of the corps Paul James said, attributing it to overspeeding.

“The crash involved a Nissan Caravan with Registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with NO registration number. Eleven males and five females were involved, and three out of the five females and two out of the eleven males involved were confirmed dead, while the remaining eleven males and females sustained injuries of various degrees.

“When the report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilised and moved over to attend to the situation. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby hospitals for prompt medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.”

Meanwhile, the sector commander has warned road users, especially motorists, against overspeeding, wrong-way driving, and indiscriminate parking.

While reiterating the need for safety consciousness among drivers, the sector commander Matthew Olonisaye advised passengers to ensure that drivers are not ignored when deviance to road safety is observed.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured a quick recovery.