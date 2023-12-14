Tudun Biri: Ex-VP Sambo, Emir Of Zazzau Visit Gov Sani, Back Independent Probe

Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, has commended the Federal Government for its determination to probe the military airstrike at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State which claimed over 85 lives and left several others injured.

He made the commendation when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House over the tragedy on Thursday.

Sambo, who was also a former governor of the state said a proper investigation into the Tudun Biri bombing incident will not only identify the cause of the accidental bombing, but will also ensure that such mistakes do not occur in the future.

While commiserating with the victims and members of Tudun Biri community, Sambo commended the Governor Sani and President Bola Tinubu for their prompt response and support they have given to the victims so far as well as ensuring that all the victims are well compensated.

“We made it abundantly clear that these incidences have happened severally and let this be the last one. Indeed His Excellency the Executive Governor, Uba Sani has confirmed that a high level independent investigative committee will be set up and will soon be inaugurated so that once and for all this level of incidences will not happen again,” former VP Sambo said.

Also speaking on the unfortunate incident, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamali, who accompanied the former Vice President to the condolence visit, admonished Nigerians to desist from making inflammatory statements and allow the authorities to come up with a position on the incident.

“His Excellency the Vice President (Sambo) has spoken so eloquently on the matter and we share the same view that independent enquiry be made which the governor confirmed and also the president himself.

“We are optimistic and hopeful that this will be done within very limited period of time and we are praying for the repose of those that we lost. And again we are happy to hear that those in the hospital have started recovering, so we are grateful to Allah for that,” the Emir said.

On his part, Governor Sani expressed optimism that victims of the military airstrike will get justice and adequately compensated by the Federal Government.