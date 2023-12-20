Lagos Orders Tankers Parked Along Tincan Axis To Vacate Immediately

The Lagos State Government has directed tankers and trailers parked along Cele bus stop to the Tincan port axis to immediately vacate those areas or face the full brunt of the law.

This directive was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, where he said the process was “to address the ongoing congestion and alleviate the challenges faced by commuters.”

Hon. Giwa said the directive underscores the commitment of the State Government to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and minimizing disruptions caused by the persistent presence of these heavy-duty vehicles in the specified location, saying the order aims to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters in the affected area.

He also reiterated prioritising the safety and well-being of the public was crucial to the government.