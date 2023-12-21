Police Dismiss Two Constabularies For Demanding Money From Dutch Tourist

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two police constabularies who were caught on video demanding money from a Dutch tourist in the Ojongbodu axis of the Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State.

The constabularies, Jimoh Lukmon and Kareem Fatai, were a caught on a viral video dated October 29, 2023 soliciting money from a tourist from Netherland, one Ms Noraly Schoenmaker.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At an event on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Hamzat Adebola announced the dismissal of the culprits, promptly removing them from their positions.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Constabularies For Demanding Money From Dutch Woman

According to the police boss, the duo defied numerous orders and directives against professional misconduct, extortion, incivilities towards members of the public and corruption.

“Consequential on the above, the Command re-affirms its commitments towards fighting corruption and all cases of professional misconduct at all levels by causing a deliberate increase in the layers this yuletide season and beyond.

“Lastly, while this action is to serve as deterrence to other officers with a similar disposition, Special Constabularies Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Lukmon cease to be part of the noble policing profession from today Thursday, 21/12/2023,” the police said in a statement.