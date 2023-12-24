Immigration Seeks Entry For All Nigerians With Expired Passports

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed that it sent a document to embassies, high commissions, concerned parties, and airlines asking that no person who can prove their Nigerian citizenship be denied entry into the country, noting that an expired passport is a valid proof of citizenship.

NIS in a short post on its X handle on Sunday said Nigerians with a valid means of identification cannot be refused entry into the country.

This is absolutely correct. We sent out a document (again) in this regard to embassies, high commissions, concerned parties and airlines in this regard. Advertisement You can’t refuse a Nigerian (with valid means of identity – expired or not) into his/her country. Nigeria belongs to us all. https://t.co/eD8HVbdcie — Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) December 24, 2023

“You can’t refuse a Nigerian (with valid means of identity – expired or not) into his/her country. Nigeria belongs to us all,” the post read.