Tinubu Won’t Keep Quiet And Allow Crises In States Escalate, Says Presidency

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale says his principal President Bola Tinubu will continue to intervene in states battling political crises if such development will affect the country.

The Nigerian leader has had to intervene in political crises in Ondo and Rivers State. Despite criticisms claiming Tinubu’s actions undermine the government of such states, Ajuri believes it was a move in the right direction.

“That has nothing to do with, of course, political development, destabilization of a particular region or state or subnational entity that could potentially turn into a national conflagration,” he said on Channels Television’s News Night, a pre-recorded show that airs on Mondays.

“If the President sees that, he is not going to sit by as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and fold his hands and keep quiet. I think that is what he has done.”

[READ ALSO] Rivers Crisis: Tinubu’s Action Unconstitutional, Not In ‘Right Direction’ – Clark

‘Wise Decision’

Ajuri says Nigerians expect Tinubu’s government to offer responsible leadership to the country.

“That is to say if you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and your primary objective is to make sure that the Nigerian people are safe; that they are able to operate in an environment that is stable and does not place them in any form of insecurity, then you know that if a political crisis is devolving into something that is generating manmade insecurity, then the president needs to step in and he took that wise decision to step in,” the presidential aide maintained.

Ajuri also spoke about other national issues including the impacts of the fuel subsidy removal and the rising costs of living.

Admitting that the current administration inherited a lot of economic challenges, Ajuri says his principal is putting things in place to tackle the issues.

“You combine all of these factors, obviously, our debt burden is another factor, you would know there is no easy fix; there is no magic wand solution to this. There is going to be pain before pleasure,” he said.

“There is going to be sacrifice before there is an ultimate outcome that all of us cannot only be proud of but can thrive in.”