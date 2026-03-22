Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Over Alleged Rape, Murder Of Elderly Woman In Ondo

The Ondo Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old suspect, identified as Alabi Anthony, in connection with the alleged rape and killing of an elderly woman, Olaseni Veronica, in Iboropa-Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area, of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed this in a statement issued in Akure on Sunday.

According to Jimoh, the arrest followed credible intelligence, which prompted detectives to launch an investigation into the incident.

He explained that the breakthrough came after officers tracked the deceased’s missing phone, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime, admitting to having carnal knowledge of the victim and thereafter strangling her to death,” the statement read partly.

Jimoh added that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department at the police headquarters in Akure for further discreet investigation and prosecution.

He assured that the command would ensure justice is diligently pursued in the matter.