Police Arrest Kidnap Ringleader In Ondo

Police authorities in Ondo State say they have arrested a suspected kidnapping ringleader, Abdullahi Lawal, at Aderoju Camp in Ugbe-Akoko, within the Akoko Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspect was arrested following months of intelligence gathering and coordinated operations by security operatives.

Jimoh explained that Lawal had been identified as the mastermind behind the kidnapping of one Aremu Tijani, which occurred on August 18, 2025, at the victim’s bush farm in the Ikare-Akoko axis.

“Following sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated operational strategies, operatives of the Command have successfully arrested one Abdullahi Lawal of Aderoju Camp, Ugbe Akoko Town, who has been identified as the mastermind of a kidnapping incident involving one Aremu Tijani that occurred on August 18, 2025, at the victim’s bush farm in the Ikare-Akoko axis,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that security operatives had earlier engaged members of the criminal gang in a tactical operation, which led to the neutralisation of three suspects and the arrest of four others.

However, the gang leader, Abdullahi Lawal, managed to escape from the scene at the time, despite sustaining gunshot injuries during the encounter with police operatives.

Jimoh noted that detectives later intensified efforts and eventually tracked down the suspect in Ikare-Akoko.

“After months of sustained intelligence-led operations and coordinated efforts by security personnel, the suspect was successfully apprehended by police operatives in Ikare-Akoko.

“He has since made useful confessional statements and will be charged to court,” the force spokesman added.