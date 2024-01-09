AFCON: Nigeria Call Up Terem Moffi To Replace Victor Boniface

Nice forward Terem Moffi has been called up for the Africa Cup of Nations starting next weekend in place of injured Victor Boniface, the Super Eagles announced Tuesday.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Boniface was forced to withdraw from the tournament in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11 with a groin injury.

Moffi made his international debut in June 2021, scoring four goals in 14 games, but had initially failed to make the cut in coach Jose Peseiro’s side despite his six goals for Nice since the start of the season.

The 24-year-old will play his first Africa Cup of Nations alongside Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria are in Group A with hosts Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea, who they open against on January 14 in Abidjan.

AFP