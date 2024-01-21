Police, Army Rescue Abuja Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command says a joint team of policemen and soldiers of the Nigerian Army on Saturday rescued kidnap victims in Kaduna State.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped in the Zuma 1 area of Kawu, in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja on January 2, 2024.

Confirming the rescue of the victims in a statement on Sunday, The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said operatives successfully rescued the victims around kajuru forest in Kaduna state at about 11:30 pm on Saturday.

The statement reads, “Following the relentless advancement of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Anti-Kidnapping squad in a concerted effort with troops of the Nigerian Army, on the heels of the kidnappers that struck the Zuma 1 area in the Bwari Area Council on the 2nd of January 2024, The FCT Police has rescued the victims and reunited them with their families .

“The operatives successfully rescued the Victims around kajuru forest in Kaduna state at about 11:30 pm on Saturday 20th January 2024.

“While appreciating the Inspectors General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun ph.D., NPM , for the deployment of the newly commissioned Special Intervention Squad , which has given an uplift to the existing security architecture of the FCT and has brewed public confidence, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Haruna G. Garba psc , wishes to reiterate the Commands commitment to sustaining the robust security deployment made in the area and other parts of the Territory for the utmost maintenance of peace for all and sundry.

“The good people of FCT are hence encouraged to note the following emergency lines and promptly report suspicious activities; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

PCB: 09022222352.”

Following the recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the police have apprehended 16 notorious criminals and recovered arms and ammunition in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amongst the suspects paraded on Saturday were three Bwari-based kidnappers- Idris Ishaku, m, 27 years; Bala Umar, m, 27 years; and Dahiru Salisu, m, 27 years, who have been responsible for series of armed robbery cases and kidnappings in the Bwari Local Government Area and other parts of Abuja.