Police Arrest Suspect Wanted By EFCC In Rivers

See the full statement by the Command:

Suspect Jumps Bail and Threatens Friend Who Stood as Surety for ₦50 Million Fraud

The Rivers State Police Command has apprehended Joel MBA Okodi, a wanted suspect who has been sought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the past four years.

Joel MBA Okodi, commonly known as ‘Chief,’ was residing at No. 21, Abak Road, Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. He is listed as a Director at Chismo Resources Limited in Ikot-Ekpene.

He deceitfully obtained the sum of ₦50 million from Chief Okosisi and was subsequently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission following the reporting of the case.

While the fraud case was under investigation, Okodi persuaded his friend , Mr. Ochulor Okeokwu, to act as a surety in the matter. In order to secure the suspect’s release, Mr. Okeokwu, unaware of the deceit, submitted his property documents, valued at ₦50 million, as collateral at the EFCC Office in Port Harcourt.

However, after that, the suspect failed to appear for investigations at the EFCC office and evaded all phone calls. On the rare occasions when he was reached, he resorted to violent threats against Mr. Okeokwu, warning him to cease all contact. In response, Mr. Okeokwu lodged a petition with the Inspector General of Police, who subsequently approved and forwarded it to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

Promptly taking action, CP Disu instructed the operatives of Operation Sting to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspect. The officers of the Rivers State Police Command conducted a comprehensive investigation and diligently gathered information, determining that the suspect was hiding in Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos, throughout these years.

With the necessary law enforcement documents in hand, the operatives mobilized and proceeded to arrest the suspect on January 18, 2024, at approximately 20:34 hrs in Ajegunle, Lagos. This coordinated effort to effect an arrest demonstrates that there is truly no refuge for criminals.

The case is currently being handled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, advises individuals to exercise caution when acting as sureties. He sternly warns that criminals will find no sanctuary within the state.

SP GRACE IRINGE-KOKO, ANIPR

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND, PORT HARCOURT