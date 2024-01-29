Fubara Appoints Edison Ehie As Chief Of Staff, Five Others As Advisers 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has appointed Edison Ehie, the leader of his loyalists in the State House of Assembly, as his Chief of Staff.

Ehie, was the contender to Martin Amaewhule for the position of Speaker, before recently resigning from the Assembly as part of the process to restore peace in the state.

He was rumoured a few weeks ago to have been appointed to replace Mr. Chidi Amadi, a loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who resigned alongside some commissioners late last year.

But in a statement late Sunday night by Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Fubara named Ehie as his chief of staff.

The SSG also announced the appointment of five others as Special Advisers.

The new Special Advisers are Darlington Oji, who resigned as the Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike, in the wake of the political crisis in Rivers State; Solomon Abel-Eke, the immediate past Chairman of Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area where the Wike comes from.

Others are, Prince Ohia, the immediate past Commissioner for Youths Development; Aminayanasam Fiberesima and Deeyah Bariene.

The statement said the new appointees will be sworn in by Governor Fubara at the State Executive Council Chambers by 11 am on Monday.