Lagos PDP Chairman Released After Days In Kidnappers’ Den

The Ogun State police command has confirmed the release of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Lagos State, Philip Aivoj, after spending four days with his kidnappers.

According to a police spokesperson in the state command, Omolola Odutola, the PDP chieftain was freed in the early hours of Monday, although she could not give details surrounding his release.

The Lagos PDP chairman was abducted, alongside some other party officials, by gunmen around Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday last week.

They were returning from the party’s stakeholders’ zonal caucus meeting convened by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan, the state capital.

An attempt to free the captives on Friday resulted in the death of one of the kidnap victims, 37-year-old Bilikisu Kazeem, in the course of a gun battle with the gunmen.