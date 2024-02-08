Abducted Plateau Catholic Priest Regain Freedom

The two abducted Claretian missionaries at the Parish Rectory of Saint Vincent De Paul Parish in Fier, Catholic Diocese of Pankshin, have regained freedom from their abductors.

According to the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State Chapter, Reverend Father Polycarp Lubo, the priests were released in the early hours of Thursday having spent over three days in the kidnappers’ enclave.

The CAN chairman could not ascertain whether ransom was paid to secure the release of the priests but said the two priests had been taken to the hospital for medical check-ups.

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Command, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the release and explained that no suspects are in police custody yet as those apprehended by the local vigilantes to have committed the crime were never handed over to the police.

He stressed that the police are still making efforts to get the suspects handed over to them for proper investigation and eventual prosecution.