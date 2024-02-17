Bandits Kill Ex-CBN Director, Others In Kaduna, Abduct Over 50

Bandits have killed at least six persons including a former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and his younger brother in Kwassam and Sabon Layin communities of the Kauru Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The police are yet to confirm the incident but the spokesperson of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Josiah Abraks, said in a statement that the bandits attacked the Kwassam community on Friday night.

He also said that 50 people were kidnapped by the bandits in another attack at Sabon Layin village at the same time.

Abraks is calling on the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to step up action against the bandits who are constantly terrorising communities in Southern Kaduna.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has appealed to the military to sustain its aggressive operations within the major flash points in the local government to secure the lives and properties of residents of the area.

Governor Uba said this when he sent the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan on an assessment tour of Kerawa and Sabon Birni wards – recently attacked by bandits – in the Igabi Local Government Area.

Kerawa, an agrarian community in the central senatorial zone of Kaduna, has remained one of the epicentres of banditry in the general area for a long time.

Mostly inhabited by rural dwellers who are predominantly farmers, the community was recently attacked by bandits who killed some residents and kidnapped several others.

Accompanied by the garrison commander of the One Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, the commissioner is visiting Kerawa and Gwada communities to condole with the locals as well as listen to their challenges.

While commiserating with the people of Kerawa over the attacks, the commissioner assured them that actions are being taken by Governor Sani-led administration to end banditry in Kaduna state.

At the Sabon Birni Ward where troops have deployed to guarantee the safety of the locals, however, the people are demanding a permanent solution from the government

The Kaduna State Government says it won’t be deterred from bringing development and good governance to the people despite the scourge of insecurity.