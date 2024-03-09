Kaduna Govt Denies Hiring Private Negotiator For Release Of Kidnapped Students

The Kaduna State government has denied report in a section of the media that it has engaged a private negotiator to negotiate and facilitate the release of the 287 kidnapped pupils of Lea Primary School and students of Government Secondary School, Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Shehu, described the media report as false and mischievous.

The statement categorically said that the Kaduna State government did not hire any private negotiator, neither is it contemplating making such a move.

It, therefore, urged the media to be cautions in the way they publicize security stories in order not to jeopardize the efforts of government and security agencies in degrading criminal elements laying siege in communities across the state.

287 students and pupils were kidnapped by bandits at a government secondary and primary school at Kuriga community in Chikun Local Government Area on Thursday.