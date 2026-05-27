Isah Ashiru Wins ADC Governorship Ticket In Kaduna

A two-time former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former lawmaker, who represented Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, scored 86,113 votes to clinch the party’s ticket.

A former Commissioner of Education under the administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Jafaru Sani, came second with 29,580 votes.

Other aspirants included the immediate past Commissioner for Education under the administration of Governor Uba Sani, Professor Muhammad San-Bello, who polled 13,559 votes; Ahmed Tijjani, who secured 13,550 votes; and Shuaibu Mikati, who got 10,819 votes.

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Ashiru was the PDP governorship candidate in both the 2019 and 2023 governorship elections in Kaduna State.

He lost to former Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2019 and also finished second behind incumbent Governor Uba Sani in 2023 after polling 719,000 votes.

Meanwhile, some House of Representatives aspirants in Kaduna State under the platform of the African Democratic Congress have rejected the outcome of the party’s primaries, alleging irregularities in the process.

Addressing a news conference, the leader of the aggrieved aspirants, Samaila Makarfi, described the exercise as a sham and “totally unacceptable,” calling for a review of the entire process.