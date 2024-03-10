Ramadan Crescent Sighted In Saudi Arabia

The crescent, which signals the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

This is according to a statement by the Haramain Sharafain in Saudi Arabia.

“The Crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia! Subsequently, Ramadan 1445/2024 begins tomorrow, 11 March 2024. Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers,” the statement read.

BREAKING NEWS: The Crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia! Advertisement Subsequently, Ramadan 1445/2024 begins tomorrow, 11 March 2024 Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers pic.twitter.com/YdmU7qaXpU — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) March 10, 2024

The moon, which was spotted on Sunday evening, signals the end of Sha’aban, the eight month of the Hijri Calendar, and the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan which is equivalent to Monday, March 11.

The month of Ramadan is determined by the Lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, and commence as well as conclude based on the sighting of the moon.

Muslims in Nigeria are yet to sight the month and will be awaiting official confirmation from the Sultan of Sokoto before embarking on the fast.

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar in which Muslims world over fast for either 29 or 30 days based on the sighting of the moon. During this period, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.