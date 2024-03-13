Abductors Of 15 Almajiri Children In Sokoto Contact Teacher, Demands Ransom – Police

Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed that the suspected terrorists that abducted the 15 Almajiri children and a woman at Gidan Bakuso village in Gada Local Government Area have contacted the teacher of the Tsangaya school where the children were abducted.

A source in the community had earlier informed our correspondent that the terrorists contacted Malam Liman Abubakar and demanded a N20 million ransom for the release of the children.

But the Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer said the terrorists only made contact and demanded ransom, but no specific amount was mentioned.

Speaking on telephone with our correspondent, ASP Ahmad Rufai, said he can confirm that the terrorists contacted the teacher of the Tsangaya school and demanded ransom with no specific amount mentioned.

He said they ended the call abruptly complaining that their telephone device battery was running out of power.

16 persons which comprised 15 Almajiri children and an aged woman were kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday when suspected terrorists raided Gidan Bakuso village in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Police spokesman promised to provide updates as soon as they unfold.