×

Tinubu Appoints Umar As New NEMA DG

The new Director-General of NEMA has over 20 years of work experience in diverse fields, including human resources, finance and administration.

By Lanre Lasisi
Updated March 15, 2024
Twitter
(FILES) President Bola Tinubu signs a document.

 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Zubaida Umar as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to a statement by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Mrs. Umar’s appointment further underlines the President’s avowed commitment to gender inclusion.

The new Director-General of NEMA has over 20 years of work experience in diverse fields, including human resources, finance and administration.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints Ja’afar Isa As Executive Secretary Of Almajiri Commission

She is a member of the chartered institute of bankers and the institute of credit administration.

Ngelale said the president expects that the new director-general will bring the much-needed financial and operational discipline and refashion the agency into a performance-driven and proactive emergency response provider.

More Stories