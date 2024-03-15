Tinubu Appoints Umar As New NEMA DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Zubaida Umar as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to a statement by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Mrs. Umar’s appointment further underlines the President’s avowed commitment to gender inclusion.

The new Director-General of NEMA has over 20 years of work experience in diverse fields, including human resources, finance and administration.

She is a member of the chartered institute of bankers and the institute of credit administration.

Ngelale said the president expects that the new director-general will bring the much-needed financial and operational discipline and refashion the agency into a performance-driven and proactive emergency response provider.