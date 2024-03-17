‘Cowardly’ Killers Of Military Personnel In Delta Won’t Go Unpunished, Tinubu Vows

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the killing of military personnel in Delta State, saying the perpetrators, whom he described as “cowardly” must not go unpunished.

Military personnel including a commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and twelve soldiers plus a civilian were gruesomely murdered in the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State last week during a rescue mission.

But reacting to the incident, Tinubu in a message he released Sunday evening, said the killing is “unprovoked” and “dreadful”.

“As the Commander-in-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers,” Tinubu said.

“I extend my profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues, and their loved ones. The military high command is already responding to this incident. The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished.”

READ ALSO: Army Recovers 14 Bodies In Delta Community

According to him, the killing is a further demonstration of the dangers servicemen and women face in their line of duty.

“I salute their heroism, courage, and uncommon grit and patriotism,” he said.

“As a nation, we must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep our nation safe, strong, and united. The officers and men who died in the Okuama community have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of our fatherland.

“Members of our armed forces are at the heart and core of our nationhood. Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act.”

Tinubu said the Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been “granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people”.

“My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria,” he said.