University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Found Dead In His Office

A lecturer with the University of Maiduguri, Department of Physical and Health Education Abdulkadir Kamar has been found dead in his office at the university.
The University’s Director, of Radio and Public Relations, Danjuma Gambo, confirmed the unfortunate incident in a late Monday press release.
Gambo noted that the police and other security agencies have already launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.
He urged staff and students of the institution to remain calm and go about their normal, legitimate businesses while also assuring parents, guardians, and other stakeholders of the safety of the wards, adding that the campus remains safe and secure for teaching, learning, and community service.
Read the full statement below:
UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI
Monday, 1 April, 2024
PRESS RELEASE
The attention of Management of the University of Maiduguri has been drawn to numerous reports, rumours and misrepresentations, especially on the social media, regarding the recent, painful demise of Dr. Abdulkadir Kamar, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Physical and Health Education.
We wish to clarify that on Monday, 1 April, 2024, Management received a report that his lifeless body was sighted in his office, following an alarm raised by members of his family. The police and other security agencies have already launched an investigation with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding his death.
In view of the gravity of the matter, Management advises all staff and students to remain calm and go about their normal, legitimate businesses, as the University works closely with relevant security agencies to get to the root of the matter. Management also wishes to assure parents, guardians and other stakeholders that the University campus remains safe and secure for teaching, learning and community service.
Management appreciates the numerous messages of sympathy and support from all its stakeholders in this moment of grief.
Professor Danjuma Gambo
Director, Radio and Public Relations
For: Vice-Chancellor