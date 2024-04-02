University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Found Dead In His Office

A lecturer with the University of Maiduguri, Department of Physical and Health Education Abdulkadir Kamar has been found dead in his office at the university.

The University’s Director, of Radio and Public Relations, Danjuma Gambo, confirmed the unfortunate incident in a late Monday press release.

Gambo noted that the police and other security agencies have already launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

He urged staff and students of the institution to remain calm and go about their normal, legitimate businesses while also assuring parents, guardians, and other stakeholders of the safety of the wards, adding that the campus remains safe and secure for teaching, learning, and community service.

