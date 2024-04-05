Tinubu Appoints Management Team For Nigerian Education Loan Fund

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the management team of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

The appointment is contained in a Friday statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale who said the move is in line with Tinubu’s “determination to secure Nigeria’s socio-economic future by ensuring sustainable higher education and critical skill development for all Nigerian students and the youth”.

He listed the new management team as:

(1) Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr – Managing Director/CEO

(2) Mr. Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala – Executive Director, Finance and Administration and.

(3) Mr. Mustapha Iyal – Executive Director, Operations

“With the appointment of the management team, the President expects that the necessary apparatuses are expeditiously put in place for the effective take-off of this pivotal Fund for the immediate and lasting benefit of Nigerian students and families in all parts of the country,” the statement read.