Eid-el Fitr: Sultan Urges Nigerians To Pray For Leaders

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged every Nigerian to pray for the leaders of the nation.

He believed that by supporting and praying for them, the country would progress.

During his Sallah message in Sokoto on Wednesday in the presence of Muslim faithful, he talked about the importance of unity among Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to work together, especially now that there are many challenges facing the country.

The Sultan also thanked the federal and state governments for the help they gave to citizens during Ramadan, which is a tough time for many because of the current economic struggles.

The Sultan encouraged Muslim faithful to continue to practice the good virtues learnt during Ramadan. He also stressed the importance of getting education in both religious and secular subjects.