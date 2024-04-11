Amotekun Arrests 45 Crime Suspects In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun have arrested a total of 45 crime suspects across the state.

While parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters, in Akure on Wednesday, the State Commandant of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that 14 suspected kidnappers were among those arrested.

Others were arrested for offences ranging from, dangerous driving, burglary, unlawful grazing, destruction of public peace, and buying of stolen goods across the state.

Adeleye added that in the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr, the State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had ordered the release of 28 out of the suspects.

According to Adeleye, the 28 suspects were profiled as first-time offenders, noting that their offences were not of capital punishment.

He said, “As of today, we are parading 45 suspected criminals that were picked up in the acts in the 18 LGA. A couple of weeks ago, we reassured the people of their safety during this festive period.

“Among the 45 suspects, we have 14 kidnappers, one dangerous driving, five burglary cases, two anti-grazing, four destruction of public peace, stealing and buying of stolen goods.

“In the spirit of the festive period, the Governor has directed that 28 of them, having been profiled as first-time offenders whose offences are not ones with capital punishment, are to be released to their next of kin for rehabilitation with a strict warning, not to perpetrated such acts again. The remaining will face the full wrath of the law for committing such crimes because we have profiled them.”

Adeleye further stated: “We have a particular case where we were able to break a kidnap syndicate in Akoko LG. The two kidnap victims are present here and the bike the kidnappers were supplied with. As we strive to bring them out, the kidnapper who had already confessed to us was macheted in several places by his fellow kidnapper who wanted to cover up the crime.

“The officers of the corp rushed the kidnapper to the hospital and he was treated. He has given useful information. This kidnap syndicate has confessed to several kidnapping activities in Akoko, Kogi and Edo areas. And we are still looking for their sponsor who is at large.”

The Ondo Amotekun boss reassured the people that the corps will not relent in its efforts to ensure that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state.