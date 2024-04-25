North-West Govs To Partner US To Tackle Insecurity, Others

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State says the governors of the North-West zone are strengthening partnership with the United States Department of State and Defence to see areas of collaboration in tackling the challenges of banditry and terrorism that are ravaging the region.

In an interview with Channels Television on the sidelines of the ongoing meeting between 10 Northern Governors and the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, Sani said the North-West Governors are also in discussions with experts in the United States on how to strengthen education, healthcare and social development which are also critical towards addressing the intractable security challenges in the region.

While lamenting the negative impact of insecurity in Kaduna and other states in the North-West Zone, Governor Sani disclosed some of the deliberations and recommendations made by security experts at the meeting, including the need to the adopt kinetic and non-kinetic measures to restore peace and security.

Some of the deliberations also include the possibility of engaging with the bandits if the need arises and collaborating with the office of the National Security Adviser on defence management system.