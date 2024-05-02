Police Arrest Two Suspected Traffickers With Five Children In Abuja

Police authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested two suspected traffickers with five children.

The suspects were attempting to evade arrest by police operatives in Sokoto, according to the FCT Police Command spokesperson Josephine Adeh.

“The operatives of the FCT police command, on April 27, 2024, at about 8:00 p.m., arrested two female suspects, Kulu Dogonyaro and Elizabeth Ojah, in connection to the trafficking of five children,” she said in a Thursday statement.

“The suspects who attempted to escape arrest from Sokoto police operatives were intercepted and arrested by FCT police operatives at Kagini junction, Abuja, while suspiciously conveying five (5) children into the Federal Capital Territory.”

According to her, the suspects have now been handed over to the Sokoto Police Command for further investigations in “the spirit of oneness”