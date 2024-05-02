Troops Neutralize Terrorists In Katsina, Rescue Kidnap Victims, Recover Arms

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for Counter terrorism operations in the North West in conjunction with a team from the Nigeria Police and Katsina State Community Watch Corps, in a recent fighting patrol made contact with terrorists at Danmusa in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Authorities say the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist and the recovery of some arms and equipment.

According to the army, the successful operation led to the seizure of one AK-47 rifle, two rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and a motorcycle. The troops also recovered a bag containing four empty magazines and a power bank, potentially used for communication and explosive devices.

In a separate incident, troops responded to a distress call on kidnapping activities along the Maraban-Jema’a road in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. On sighting the troops, the kidnappers fled, abandoning a Peugeot 307 vehicle and two kidnap victims.

The two kidnap victims, Mr Abdul Bello, who is the owner of the abandoned vehicle and Miss Sekyen Melody Yapshak have been promptly evacuated for medical attention.

In its statement, the army noted that these operations underscore the commitment of the force to collaborate with other security agencies to combat kidnapping and violent extremism in the region.

“The swift response and successful outcomes of these engagements demonstrate the effectiveness of interagency cooperation in addressing security challenges in the country,” the brief communique read it part.