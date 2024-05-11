Xejet Aircraft Skids Off Lagos Airport Runway

An aircraft belonging to XeJet Airline skidded off the runway at the domestic wing of Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos State on Saturday morning.

But there were no casualties, according to a terse statement by the airline.

“XE Jet Limited has confirmed that one of their aircraft, an Embraer 145 with registration 5N-BZZ operating on behalf of NG Eagle Airlines suffered a runway excursion whilst landing at Murtala Muhammed Airport’s 18L runway this afternoon at approximately 12.29hrs,” the airline said.

“No casualties were reported. We are currently liaising with NCAA, AIB and NISB, and associated agencies and will issue a formal update in due course.”

The aircraft arrived in Lagos from Abuja and had about 52 persons on board.

NSIB Probe Incident

In the wake of the incident, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Board (NSIB) said it has deployed a team to the site.

"A go team has been deployed to the site of the incident," the NSIB said.

Second In Two Months

The incident came less than two months after a Dana aircraft skidded off the runway at the Lagos airport. There were no casualties too.

But the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend the airline due to the incident.

He also ordered an audit of Dana Air encompassing all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with the aviation sector’s regulations.

“In light of these incidents, arid with the paramount priority being the safety and well-being of our citizens and travellers, the Honourable Minister has directed that you immediately initiate the suspension of Dana Airline’s fleet until a comprehensive audit can be conducted,” part of a letter to the NCAA Director-General signed by the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry Emmanuel Meribole read.

“This audit should encompass all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with our aviation regulations.”