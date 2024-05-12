Police Arrest Father Over ‘Inappropriate’ Video Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Police authorities in Edo State have arrested a man over a viral video involving his four-year-old daughter.

Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi in a Sunday statement said the arrest followed an outcry that greeted the video which “portrays the young child in inappropriate poses, akin to adult contents”.

“The Force expresses profound shock and grave concern over the apparent exploitation of this vulnerable child and unequivocally condemns such actions in the strongest terms possible,” the statement read.

“Prima facie investigations indicate the involvement of the child’s father, who has been apprehended by the Police at the Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters, Edo State Police Command. Every necessary measure is being implemented to ensure that justice is swiftly served.

“As the investigation unfolds, it is imperative to establish proactive measures to guide and counsel parents, preventing the proliferation of such anomalies in our society.”

The police therefore reminded parents and guardians of the importance of implementing support systems for the safety of their children.

“It is crucial for caregivers to also prioritize the security of minors and seek assistance or guidance when required,” the police spokesman added.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding children and upholding the law.”