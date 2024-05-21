Tinubu Not To Be Blamed For Nigeria’s Economic Woes, Says APC Member

As Nigerians grapple with high cost of living and hike in the prices of commodities, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ismaeel Ahmed, has exonerated President Bola Tinubu, saying he should not be blamed for the nation’s economic woes.

Ahmed, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, said the painful decisions taken by the current administration were necessary for the nation’s economic recovery.

“Hard decisions were taken. None of these decisions was not promised during the campaign, not only by President Bola Tinubu but by other candidates as well,” he said.

“We are in a situation where things have to realign. The President has taken hard decisions, it is discomforting, we are all feeling the pinch, but I won’t say the President is to be blamed for.”

Since Tinubu took office in May 2023, he has unleashed a raft of reforms aimed at revitalising the economy and boost investment but the initiatives have caused a short-term surge in living costs.

The President took some tough economic measures including the removal of fuel subsidies, which has led to rising costs of living and transportation.

Tinubu has also floated the naira exchange rate by abolishing multiple change rates, but this measure has lead to a massive depreciation in the value of the national currency.

The APC chieftain said that prior to the February 25, 2023 presidential election, the candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar; also promised to end fuel subsidy and to unify the exchange rate.

Although Tinubu has been barely a year in office, there are political permutations and combinations ahead of the next electoral cycle. Already, reports have emerged of talks between Atiku and Obi. To this, Ahmed said the move isn’t surprising, saying that his party will keep delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“That is not surprising, I don’t know why that is a big deal. As a party in office, we will relish the possibility of a very strong opposition to keep us on our toes and actually do democracy the way it should be done.

“Nigerians will make a decision based on what they know of the people who are running for particular offices at every point in time. It is something that I look forward to; a very meaningful opposition because we haven’t seen that since we got into office.”