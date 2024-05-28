Osimhen Out Of South Africa, Benin Republic World Cup Qualifiers

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen will not play in Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification games against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

The reigning CAF Footballer of the Year was listed in the squad to face South Africa on June 7 and the Squirrels of Benin Republic three days later.

But on Tuesday, the team confirmed that Osimhen will miss the matches through injury.

Camp update: Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen is injured and out for 4 weeks. Super Eagles' Coach Finidi George has called up Enugu Rangers' left back Kenneth Igboke for the WC qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Rep. #soarsupereagles

“Camp update: Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen is injured and out for 4 weeks,” a tweet on the Super Eagles X handle read.

“Super Eagles’ Coach Finidi George has called up Enugu Rangers’ left back Kenneth Igboke for the WC qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Rep.”

His absence is a big blow to Nigeria’s chances of making the World Cup. The Super Eagles are third in Group C – behind leaders Rwanda and South Africa – of the African qualification series.

Benin Republic are bottom of the lot with a point. Rwanda have four points, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe are on two points each.

The 25-year-old star who was a mainstay in the team’s second-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier in the year has not played for the Super Eagles since the competition.

He missed out on the Nigerian side’s friendly matches against Ghana and Mali owing to an injury.