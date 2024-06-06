Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Kill Three Persons In Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed three passengers plying on the Biu-Damaturu Road in Yobe State.

The assailants abducted them on the road on Wednesday before later killing them.

A relative to one of the victims told Channels Television that the incident happened near Kamuya, a Yobe/Borno border community. He explained that only three of the passengers who were Christians were abducted while others were freed.

“They were coming from Biu and suddenly the attackers stopped their vehicle and picked four of them who are Christian into the bush, killing three of them. Later, we saw their corpses on social media.

“We only sighted three corpses out of the four persons abducted. We did not know the whereabouts of the other person,” he said.

CAN Seeks Govt’s Intervention

The Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state Reverend Ibrahim Abako condemned the incident. He called on the government and security agencies to redouble efforts against the insurgents.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Yobe State chapter, we condemn in totality the killing of Christian Youth along Damaturu-Biu Road”

“This incident has been happening frequently. We call on the government especially the military and police to take proactive measures by protecting the citizens regardless of their religious background,” the CAN chief said.

The abductors had earlier called the parents of the victims in Machina, Adamawa State on their plan to kill the hostages.