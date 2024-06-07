PSC Appoints Yahaya Abubakar As DIG, Promotes 122 Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Yahaya Abubakar, as a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said Abubakar was until his appointment the AIG in charge of Zone 14 Katsina.

He will represent the North East Geopolitical Zone in the Police Management Team, replacing DIG Habu Sani, who recently retired as DIG Force Intelligence Bureau and represented the Zone.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 122 other senior police officers: ten Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General, fifteen Deputy Commissioners of Police to substantive Commissioners, and thirty-six Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners while sixty-one Chief Superintendents of Police were also elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.